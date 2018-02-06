The authorities of the Modibbo Adama University of Technology Yola, MAUTECH, yesterday, shut the institution following two days students unrest which claimed the life of a 200 level male student of Urban and Regional department.

Students were given two hours to vacate the campus by the senate after an emergency meeting of the Senate.

It was gathered that trouble following alleged blasphemous statement, against Prophet Muhammad posted by a student on WhatsApp.

The statement was allegedly posted on the engineering students’ group WhatsApp by a student which allegedly angered some Muslims students to stage a protest that turned violent.

Speaking, the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Haruna Lawal, said students were asked to hurriedly leave the school while security had been beefed up.

Mr. Lawal said the first semester examination scheduled to begin yesterday had been suspended, saying “We have now shut the university in order to ensure the restoration of sanity following what happened late night. Security personnel including DSS, police, and civil defence corps have been drafted to maintain vigilance in conjunction with the internal security apparatus of the university. The students have been given notice to leave the university premises before 2:00pm today (yesterday)”

“Three students who reside off the campus sustained injuries as a result of fight which ensued between the two groups. We had Student Union Government election successful election. Even if there was misunderstanding at that time, I don’t believe the election has direct bearing with the incidence of yesterday.

Unfortunately some students in the night (Sunday) took the fight outside the campus and three of them sustained injuries. One of them died at the hospital this morning (yesterday) at the federal medical Centre Yola.”

Mr. Lawal also added that two lecture theatres used by Christians students as fellowship place were burnt even as two mosques on the campus were equally razed.

When newsmen visited the campus at the time of this report, hundreds of students were seen moving out en masse, even as heavy security has been drafted to the institution.