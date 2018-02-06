The World Health Organisation (WHO) has lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the remarkable growth and success being attained in Primary Healthcare system in the state through affordable and qualitative healthcare delivery at the grassroots.

Speaking during flag off of a rescheduled second round of 2017 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW) in Enugu, representative of the organisation in charge of Measles prevention, Mrs. Eunice Ajayi, expressed delight at Ugwuanyi’s commitment to quality healthcare delivery.

Ajayi, who noted that the governor had been extremely supportive in terms of counterpart funding, said “from what I have seen so far, Enugu State is set to take the first position in the implementation of this campaign because all hands are on deck.

While reiterating the agency’s commitment to strengthening maternal and child healthcare delivery in Enugu, Ajayi disclosed that she was in the state to “support and supervise the upcoming measles campaign” scheduled for March this year.

She, however, reaffirmed WHO’s determination to ensure that its programmes were implemented according to international standard for the overall interest of the beneficiaries.

Other development partners also commended the governor for his presence at the programme since the inception of his administration as well as contributions to quality healthcare delivery, especially with regard to the release of N12.4 million for the forthcoming measles campaign.

In his address, Ugwuanyi explained that the introduction of the Maternal, Newborn and Child Health programme was prompted by the compelling need to address unacceptably high maternal, newborn and child mortality rates in Nigeria with a view to exploring the most effective ways to bring it under control.