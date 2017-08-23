The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has submitted the report of the committee that investigated allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke, to President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The committee, which had the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN; and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno, as members, probed allegations of violations of law and due process made against Lawal in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the Northeast.

It also investigated Oke on the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, for which the NIA is laying claim to.

Present at the brief ceremony where Osinbajo presented the report to the President on Wednesday, were the two other members of the committee and the Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Abba Kyari.

Addressing State House correspondents afterwards, the Vice President said he would not divulge the details of the report, stating that it is left for the President to study the report and take decisions based on the recommendations.

His words, “This is a report which contains recommendations to the President.

“It is a fact-finding committee as you know and what our terms of reference were was to find out based on the fact available to us and based on the interviews of witnesses of what transpired in those cases, one involving the SGF and the other the DG of NIA.

“We have now concluded that and we submitted a full report with recommendations to the President.

“We cannot, of course, give you any kind of details because the President has to look at the report, study it and then make his own decisions based on that report.”

Osinbajo maintained that members of the committee were fair-minded and the approach adopted was to ensure that justice was done in all cases.

He said it was in the interest of the government and the nation that things were done properly with the due process followed.

The Vice President assured all stakeholders that the right thing would be done in the two cases.

When asked how soon Nigerians should expect the President’s action on the report, he said, “All I can say now is that we have submitted the report to the President and it is a very detailed report as a matter of fact. The President has to study the report and make decisions.

When pressed to give an insight into the report, Osinbajo said, “Of course? I cannot. How can I? This is a document which has just been submitted to the President. He is the one who will read the recommendations and the facts and then make a decision.”