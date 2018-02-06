Senate President Bukola Saraki says he is convinced of his innocence in respect of the pending three-count charge before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

In December, the court of appeal had ordered the senate president to open his defence on the charges after the federal government appealed his acquittal by the CCT. The CCT had in June cleared Saraki of the 18-count charge filed against him.

But by the judgement of appellate court, the senate president will now enter defence for counts 4, 5 and 6 of the 18-count charge.

Counts 4 and 5 border on alleged false declaration of his assets at the end of his tenure as governor of Kwara state.

Count 6 borders on the failure to declare his outstanding loan liabilities of N315, 054, 355.92 out of the loan of N380, 000, 000 he obtained from Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.

In a statement issued on Monday, Saraki said he would appear before the tribunal on Tuesday despite a pending appeal at the supreme court.

“Tomorrow morning, I will be at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in respect of 3 of the 18-count charges for which I have previously been cleared by the same Tribunal. This is following the verdict of the court of appeal which ordered that we should go and open our defence on three of the counts,” it read.

“As a lawmaker and a law-abiding citizen in a nation governed by the rule of law, as opposed to the rule of men, I choose to appear before the Tribunal tomorrow — despite having a pending appeal before the supreme court on the same matter.

“My lawyers actually advised that we should apply for a stay of the CCT proceedings pending the determination of the appeal that we earlier filed before the supreme court.

“But I have a different opinion. I feel that despite the pending appeal before the apex court, I should and will put up my defence as regards the three counts. I am convinced of my innocence on these counts and confident consequently of a favourable decision of the tribunal on them. This has always been my position from day one.

“My greatest interest has always been to clear my name as soon as possible and it is my hope that justice will be expeditiously served by the tribunal.”