The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has described as untrue and misleading, media reports that his visit to Kano state at the weekend was to meet with political groups.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said that he was in Kano for his aide’s wedding.

“The attention of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has been drawn to a TV news report suggesting that he was in Kano State on Saturday, 3rd of February, 2018 to meet with some political groups.

“This is completely false and misleading.

“On the contrary, the Vice President, as was well publicized over the weekend, was in Kano to attend the wedding ceremony of his Personal Assistant, Hafiz Ibrahim Kawu, and his wife, Aisha Abdullahi Mahmud.

“On arrival, he was met by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje at the airport, and went straight to the mosque, venue of the Wedding Nikhai.

“After that, he paid the traditional courtesy call on the Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and proceeded back to the airport.

“At no time during the visit did he meet with any political group or groups.

“Any attempt to give the impression that he was in Kano for a political purpose is mischievous and should be disregarded,”it said.

Akande in the statement stressed that although the VP had previously met with Kano APC leaders in Abuja, his Kano visit had no ties to that meeting.

“Indeed, the Vice President has in the past few weeks met in Abuja with the Kano APC leadership to ensure unity and full cooperation among party leaders, and this has also been well reported in the media,” he said.