The Adamawa Government said it recruited 200 nurses to be deployed across the state.

The state Commissioner for health, Dr Fatima Atiku, told News Agency of Nigeria in Yola on Monday that the recruitment was part of measures by the state government to boost healthcare delivery.

According to the commissioner, the step is in line with the state government’s declaration of state of emergency on the health sector.

Atiku said: “Following the declaration of state of emergency on health sector in 2017, we recruited 200 nurses to be deployed across the state.”

Atiku added that other measures being taken included massive rehabilitation and construction of some health facilities across the state.

She mentioned the Yola Specialist Hospital, Mubi General Hospital and the Numan General Hospital as some of the rehabilitated health facilities.

She said the Ganye, Shelleng and Garkida general hospitals would also be renovated soon.