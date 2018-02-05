The Police Force Headquarters in Abuja, has declared Kazeem Afegbua, wanted.

Afegbue, was declared wanted after the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, ordered for his arrest Sunday night following a statement he released on behalf of former President Ibrahim Babangida, asking president Buhari, not to seek re-election in 2019.

Force Public Relations Officer, Moshood Jimoh, who made this known in an interview, said that Afegbua, has been declared wanted after he failed to show up at the police force headquarters in Abuja.

He also said Afegbua, was declared wanted after the expiration of the 24, hour deadline given to him to report to the police.

Jimoh, in the interview while confirming that the IGP, actually ordered for the arrest of Afegbua, said he was being wanted for spreading false news.

He said “yes the IGP, ordered for his arrest for making false statement, spreading falsehood, defamation of character and act capable of inciting public disturbance.

“We have declared him wanted and he should report to the police for giving false statement and acts capable of inciting inciting public disturbance.”