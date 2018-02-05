Taraba State Tiv Cultural and Social Association (TCSA) today said, only from January, it has lost no fewer than 32 persons in separate attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the state.

Taraba buried 55 in a mass burial, after which 28 were killed in separate attacks in different settlements.

A couple and two others were killed at the weekend, 10hours after Governor Darius Ishaku gave the alarm that the state was on notice to be attacked in 10days.

Sources said the attack at the weekend in Ngutswen, a Tiv village in Gassol, may be a prelude to the impending attack.

The Tiv Cultural President, Chief Goodman Dahida, in a statement said, out of the over one hundred Taraba residents killed by Fulani herdsmen, 32 are Tiv people.

“Five (Tiv) people were killed in Ijandekyula and two in Gidin Doruwa in Wukari.

“In Ibi, eight people were killed in Gishiri and Dooshima. A village head and another person were hacked down in Kaamen and Ibua villages.

“On February 1, and 2, five 5 people were slaughtered in Amande Jembe in Wukari. Six were murdered in Dan-Anacha and four killed in Ngutswen village, Wurojam in Gassol local government council at the weekend, bringing the total to 32 -from January to date,” Dahida said.

He added that many are injured and many more displaced and their homes and crop farms destroyed.

The Tiv cultural president described as genocide, the killing of the 32 Tiv persons in Taraba, the massacre of 68 in Lau, 28 in other Taraba villages as well as the 73

Tiv farmers killed in Benue and another seven in Nasarawa state by Fulani killer-herdsmen.

He urged the federal government to act fast and restore law and order in the country.

Dahida noted that the Tiv cultural association was saddened and angry in the fact that despite Governor Ishaku’s efforts to promote peaceful coexistence, unprovoked attacks and killings were going on in Taraba.

He noted that the Tiv ethnic group was not at war with any Fulani community.

“We are not at war with the Fulani and we are not contemplating war with any group. We are a peace loving people who are predominantly farmers and our determination for peaceful coexistence is unwavering.

“In the pursuant of peace, we have directed our traditional rulers to help in fishing out criminals among our people and we appeal to the leadership of Miyetti Allah to equally do same to help stop unprovoked attacks and killings for peace to reign,” he said.

Dahida also dismissed comments that the open grazing prohibition law enforced in Benue and Taraba provoked the killings.

“It was because of the bloody clashes between herders and farmers that the anti-grazing law was enacted.

“The inability of the federal government to deal decisively with the situation as in the case of Boko Haram, Cattle Rustling in Zamfara and the threat by Niger Delta Avengers, has called the integrity and sincerity of the Buhari led administration to question.

“The president must treat the killings by Fulani herdsmen as a national emergency,” he said.