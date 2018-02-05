The Nigerian Bar Association in Enugu says the association is fully in support of the automation of the judiciary, especially e-recording of proceedings and service of court processes.

NBA Chairman in the state, Nnamdi Otukwu, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Monday that e-recording would save the judges the burden of taking judicial proceedings verbatim in long hand.

Otukwu said: “Recording of court proceedings in long hand is tedious which takes a great toll on the health of our judges and the system.

“Today, with the advancement in technology, judicial officers should be equipped with modern writing gadgets and trained personnel to operate them.

“This writing gadgets is not found only in the Western World but within the West African sub-region including Nigeria.

“Nearly a decade ago, Lagos State Government borrowed this leaf and equipped their courts with these gadgets.’’

Otukwu said that Lagos State could be described as pacesetters and masters of the system and we could introduce this to all the courts.

According to him, the cost is within reach, and I dare say very affordable and the benefits are enormous.

He said that it was tedious for a lawyer to travel distance just to serve his or her colleague written addresses.

He said: “With the electronic system, the lawyer can send the addresses electronically and proceed to the court and swear an oath to show that he or she really served the processes.’’

The NBA chairman said that the use of technology would save the time of litigants, lawyers and judges.