The Kaduna State Government has warned petroleum products marketers against the diversion of the products to the black market, an act that has worsened scarcity of the product in the state.

The state government stated this shortly after the state executive council meeting in Kaduna on Monday.

The government also directed marketers and other stakeholders to ensure that petrol was sold at N145.

The statement, issued by the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, further explained that security agencies had been directed to monitor petrol stations day and night to ensure absolute compliance.

The statement further explained that allocations to petrol stations would henceforth be announced in the media, and that government was collaborating with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to ensure the availability of the products in the state.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who presided over the state executive council meeting, expressed regret over the hardship being encountered by members of the public and assured that normalcy would return soon.

“The government extends its sincere apologies to the members of the general public following the scarcity and diversion of the products in the state. It is quite unfortunate and I want to assure our citizens that we are working round the clock to resolve the matter.

“I also want to make it clear, that all petroleum marketers and other stakeholders must comply with the resolutions of the state executive council in view of this development,” the statement added.