Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, on Monday, ordered the demolition of any building used for sale and manufacture of illegal drugs in the state.

Okorocha said in an interview with journalists in Owerri that the measure was aimed at curbing the rising menace of substance abuse among youths in the state.

He lamented that there had not been strong resistance by the society against the abuse of illicit drugs such as Codeine, Tramadol and Marijuana, which were “gradually crippling the youths.”

Okorocha, however, expressed delight that followers of the deceased criminal kingpin, Don Waney, operating in the state, had repented and handed over their arms that included rocket launchers.

The Governor expressed confidence that the renunciation of violence by the group would greatly reduce the spate of violence in Ohaji Egbema Local Government area of the state.

The governor gave his administration pass mark in the implementation of set programmes and policies in 2017.

“We intend to double our efforts this year with more commitment to achieving our goals; we were able to carry out all our projects for 2017 and we hope to continue in 2018.

“Expect more work, infrastructural development and more jobs; I intend to work until the last day of my tenure,” he added.

He said that his urban renewal projects in Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe were to make Imo a “one city state”.

Okorocha disclosed that the government had re-acquired all public companies sold to the private sector and would revive them soon.

He reiterated that his desire was to complete as many development projects as possible before the end of his tenure.

The governor announced plans to confer merit award to 42 distinguished personalities during the 42nd anniversary of the creation of Imo State.

He said those to be honoured on February 28, include Sam Mbakwe, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu and Michael Okpara, who would have their statues unveiled.