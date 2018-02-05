Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has reassured the 2017 Batch “B” stream two Corps members deployed to the state of their security and well being. ‎

Lalong, who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, gave the assurance on Monday in Mangu at the end of the 2017 batch “B” stream two orientation exercise.

He said that the security and well being of the corps members was a priority to government, adding that government was working in synergy with other security agencies in the state to ensure that the corps members were adequately secured.

‎Lalong enjoined them to go about their respective lawful duties without any fear.

‎He, however, cautioned the corps members to respect the norms and culture of their host communities as respect was reciprocal.

The governor also called on the corps members to surpass their predecessors in making impact on their various host communities in health care delivery, rural development, education and agriculture. ‎

“I urge you to bring ‎to bear the needed positive change in the lives of members of your host communities,” he said.

The Coordinator of the NYSC in the state, Mrs Funmilayo Akin-Moses, commended the corps members for exhibiting a high sense of courage, discipline, patriotism and exemplary conduct during the orientation exercise.

She urged them to bring to bear the needed positive change as exemplified by their predecessors in their host communities.

The coordinator reassured them of their security and general well being, irrespective of where they would be posted to in the state.