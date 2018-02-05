The Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Amb. Kayode Oguntuase, has said there were 42 illegal checkpoints between Mile 2 and Seme border where security personnel extort money from travelers.

He said reported cases of extortion at the borders were alarming, adding that primary school pupils from Nigeria going to Benin Republic on excursion also complained that border officials collected bribes from them, despite possessing authentic travel documents.

The envoy said this at a meeting with nine border security agencies at the Nigerian House in Cotonou, Benin Republic, a statement from the mission emailed to our correspondent on Monday explained.

It stated that the agencies that attended the meeting include the Nigerian Customs Service; Nigeria Immigration Service; Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police, Military Reece 243 and 193, Port Health, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control.

The theme of the meeting was, “Enhancing effective and efficient border security and management along the Nigeria/Benin Republic borders.”

The ambassador, who frowned upon the incident said, “Those who are doing such, please in the interest of your jobs, stop; because if you think people do not know, they do; sometimes, they even give us your identity, it is as bad as that. What impression do you want to give those primary school pupils?”

The envoy, during the meeting, noted the economic and security challenges facing Nigeria, stressing the need for border control agencies to be proactive, diligent, effective, alert and professional while discharging their duties.

He also expressed concerns about the many illegal checkpoints between Mile 2 and Seme, smuggling activities, proliferation of small arms and light weapons, human trafficking, illicit drug trafficking, piracy, illegal bunkering and oil theft, illegal immigration and terrorism, and undue delay in clearing of documents, goods and people.

Oguntuase also complained about lack of recognition and respect for diplomatic documents, non-enforcement of the government executive order and non-compliance with the ECOWAS protocol on trade liberalisation scheme.

He said it was necessary to address the economic and security challenges Nigeria is presently facing partly due to the ineffectiveness of border agencies.

The ambassador said, “Specifically on Mile 2 to Seme alone, there are about 37 illegal checkpoints; also between Seme and Badagry, there are about five illegal checkpoints and at each of these checkpoints, illegal monies are collected.

“Despite government’s stern and clear directives and stance on the land border ban on importation of rice, vehicles and other prohibited items, some unpatriotic elements still aid, abet and facilitate the illegal movement of the banned goods and items into Nigeria.”

Oguntuase said some of these challenges could be overcome if scanners and other search equipment were acquired, in addition to the development of data bank for persons and vehicles crossing the border posts.