The Gombe state government says Lassa fever has killed one person in the state.

Joshua Abubukar, a director in the state ministry of health, confirmed this to NAN in Gombe on Monday.

Abubakar said an 18-year-old woman, who tested positive to the disease, died in Funakaye local government area.\

He, however, said the deceased tested positive after her death.

According to him, government has shortlisted all those that have contact with her including the health officials for confirmation to avoid spread of the disease.

He advised people to always to ensure proper keeping of food items to avoid coming in contact with rats at homes.

The director said Lassa fever is caused by rats and is highly contagious when in contact with secretion from infected persons.

“People should always maintain personal hygiene and keep their environment clean as well as to ensure safe keeping of their food items to avoid coming in contact with rats,” he said.

“The sign and symptoms of Lassa fever include fever, sore throat, back and chest pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, swelling of face as well as blood appearance at all the body opening.”

Abubakar, however, called on residents to report any sign of high fever and vomiting with blood to the nearest health facilities for proper treatment.