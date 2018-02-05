Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has tasked members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state to be role models to children and youths in their various places of primary assignment.

Governor Okowa handed down the charge while presiding over the closing ceremony of Delta and Edo states combined orientation course for 2017 Batch B stream II held at Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

He said the governments of Delta and Edo states would continue to reward excellent service among corps members and encourage any service that is capable of improving the life of the people.

The governor encouraged them to make good use of the skills acquisition training available to make employers of labour in the near future.

Okowa said his administration would make things possible to corps members by providing enabling environment to establish their businesses in the state after the service year.

“Besides, we will consciously make the security of corps members a priority and endeavour to provide a peaceful atmosphere for these youths to fully integrate into various communities in Delta and Edo states to contribute their quota and make meaningful development,” he added.

State coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Omotade Benjamin, stated that corps members posted to their place of primary assignment should be diligently in discharging their duties.

He further charged them on skills acquisition training, adding that it will expose them into different skills in their livelihood.

The state NYSC coordinator thanked Delta State Government, corps members employers and all stakeholders for their support towards the betterment of corps members in the two states.