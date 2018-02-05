Women in Zamfara have been rushing to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) registration centres to collect voter’s card in preparation for the 2019 election.

Addressing newsmen in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, INEC Zonal Commissioner in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Hajia Amina Zakari, expressed satisfaction with public participation in the on-going Continues Voters’ Registration (CVR) and the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in the three states.

She said that as a result of the massive enlightenment campaign by the commission and the state governments, many people were trooping to the designated registration centres to get registered.

“It is in order to ease rigours faced by some of our rural dwellers that the commission supplied more data capture machines to the states which had been made mobile, so that INEC staff can meet the eligible voters at more suitable places.

“When l visited some of the locations, l was highly impressed to see rural women riding on motorcycles in twos and threes to the registration centres with various issues ranging from non-registration to loss or damage of voter card among others, which were immediately addressed by our field officers,” she said.

While speaking on the collection of the PVCs, the federal commissioner said even though there were some that were yet to be collected, the mobile CVR team moved along with such cards to give to the rightful owners.

She explained that some of the owners of such cards may have died or moved from where they were registered, and advised that those who moved should contact the units where they were registered.

She said that the facility tour was aimed at assessing the level of preparedness of each INEC state office ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“I am using this to ginger our staff to be more dedicated and shun all forms of election crimes, see if the offices have enough space to store all our election materials and address areas of need,” she concluded.