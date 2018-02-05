The Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Power, Hon. Daniel Asuquo, has said that the Federal Government’s policies of on power revolution is on track and called for support.

Fielding questions from newsmen, in Calabar, Cross River State, on efforts made by the Federal Government to deliver uninterrupted power to the people, Asuquo said it was unfortunate that the expectations of Nigerians have not been fully met, but he was optimistic that government would turn around the sector.

His words, “The policy direction of the government is apt. So, we wish they put in more efforts in making sure that projects are delivered on time.

“We have a major problem of crash rate in the sector. If you look at the graph, there is a wide variance between the generation, transmission and distribution. Distribution is in the downward trend and it’s not supposed to be so and there should be improved level of delivery by the distribution companies”, he said.

Admitted that power supply is improving incrementally, the member representing Akamkpa/Biase Federal constituency, said the greatest challenges facing the sector was ‘stranded power’ which is generated but not being distributed to the Nigerian people.

According to him, though the current capacity for power available is 5,000 mega watts, what was being distributed as at today, is fluctuating between 3, 000 – 4,000 megawatts leaving over 2,000 stranded which is not acceptable to the Nigerian people and called for more investment in the sector to bridge this gap.