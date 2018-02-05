Dana Steel Rolling Mills, Katsina will offer free food to 1, 000 pupils in Katsina State to compliment the Federal Government Home-Grown School Feeding Programme.

Alhaji Ishaq Bello, Secretary, Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Katsina that the company had selected two primary schools in Batagarawa Local Government for the programme.

According to him, the company has volunteered to provide breakfast to 500 pupils in each of the two selected primary schools.

Bello said the company was working in collaboration with the local education secretary for proper coordination and success of the intervention.

The secretary disclosed that the implementation of the federal government home grown school feeding programme had been stalled by “technical problems” in the state.