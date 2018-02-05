The Lagos State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Mohammed Momoh, on Monday, warned that the scheme would not hesitate to blacklist employers that connive with corps members to play truancy during the service year.

Momoh in an address he delivered at the official closing ceremony and end of orientation course parade for the 2017 Batch B Stream II for corps members at the temporary orientation campground at Iyana Ipaja tasked the corps members to obey the NYSC rules and regulations, saying that corpers and organizations that run afoul of the provisions will be sanctioned in line with the NYSC Bye-Laws.

Addressing the 2,390 corps member deployed to various Places of Primary Assignments (PPA) Momoh said: “Dear compatriots in national service, I want to assure you that the scheme and the nation is proud of you. You have been exposed to skills that are geared towards nation-building as you are expected to positively impact your host communities in various ways. You are to also bring ingenuity, creativity and innovativeness to help overcome the challenges of our dear nation.

“Furthermore, I encourage you to obey the rules and regulations of the scheme as erring corps members will be sanctioned in line with the NYSC Bye-Laws.

He added: “Employers that connive with corps members to play truancy during the service year will also be blacklisted.”

Momoh charged the corps members to strive at all times to be a reflection of all endeavours that is patriotic and virtuous, saying, “Lead by example as men exuding integrity, patriotism, honesty and humility. Let service and humility be your watchword.”

He commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, who was represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations, Mr. Oluseye Oladejo for the support accorded the scheme in the state.

“We are assuring the government of Lagos State of our commitment to continuously engage the vast human and material resources at our disposal towards the socio-economic growth of the state.

“We thank the state government and the distinguished members of the House of Assembly for partnering with us towards achieving success in our previous outreaches. We hope we will enjoy the same support during the forthcoming medical outreach,” he added.

The highlight of the closing ceremony was the presentation of various commendation letters and recognition to staff and non-staff of the NYSC for outstanding contributions towards the success of the orientation programme.

Beneficiaries include: the Camp Commandant, Captain Tadyum Yawa, Mr. Isaname Stephen-Morgan, Mrs. Christiana Afolayan, Mrs. Taiwo Fatimah and Mr. Asuluka Ndubuisi.

However, the Overall Parade Commander, Miss Mmonu Cynthia Obiaju, a Mass Communication graduate of the University of Port-Harcourt with call-up number LA/17B/4806, won the NYSC Governing Board Chairman’s award for the outstanding parade.