Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has announced the establishment of six new tertiary institutions in the state.

Mr. Okorocha, who made the announcement in a meeting with journalists in Owerri on Monday, said the step was part of plans to revolutionize the education sector in Imo.

The new institutions are University of Engineering, Onuimo, University of Agriculture, Aboh Mbaise, Ihitte Uboma College of Education and Ehime Polytechnic.

He added that National High School Arondizuogu would become a College of Education while Ahiara Technical College would be upgraded to a Polytechnic.

He also announced plans to change the location of some ministries to decentralise development in the state.

He said the Ministry of Tourism would be moved to Oguta while the Ministry of Niger Delta would be moved to Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area.

He said that the Ministry of Agriculture would be relocated to Ngor Okpala Local government Area, while the Ministry of Sports would be moved to Dan Anyiam Stadium.

He also announced the cancellation of two days off given to workers in the state civil service for farming to help cushion the effects of the economic recession on them.

According to him, the end of recession in the country has brought about significant improvement thereby ending the need for other avenues to supplement income.

He advised workers to resume their normal work schedules, adding that failure to comply would result in their immediate dismissal.

He also advised Imo people to be wise in the election of the next governor of the state and warned them against heating up the polity unnecessarily.

“Choose your next governor wisely, ensure you know his track record before you elect him; if you elect a greedy, fraudulent or power drunk person, it will surely manifest.

“Becoming a governor will not change a bad person, it will only bring those attributes to the fore,” he advised.