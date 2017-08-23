The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has felicitated with Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa‘ad Abubakar III, on his 61st birth anniversary.

Dogara congratulated the monarch in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He described the Sultan as a man of peace, who used his position to build bridge across religious and cultural divides.

The speaker said that the Sultan had over the years endeared himself to all segments of the society.

“He has demonstrated both in words and in deeds that he is a true man of peace by always preaching unity, mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence among diverse ethnic and religious groups in Nigeria,” Dogara said.

He prayed that the Sultan’s reign would continue to witness remarkable socio-economic development of the nation.