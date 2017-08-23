Senator Ali Wakili, representing Bauchi South, has asked the federal government to be decisive in dealing with Nnamdi Kanu for violating bail conditions granted him by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Speaking in an interview, Wakili said Kanu since his release on bail has ignored the court’s directives such as not meeting with more than 10 people at a time, issuing provocative statements and holding public rally.

According to Wakili “Nigeria is supposed to be a sovereign nation with set of rules and that each and every citizen as long as he believes in as a citizen should be amendable to the rules”.

- Advertisement -

“There are regulations that sometimes you don’t know what is happening to this country” . This charlatan is on bail. He has a certain conditions that he should not meet with more than 10 people at a time; he should not hold public rally, he should not use bombastic statements, yet he is going round those ones. What are the authorities doing?”

“Do they fear him or what? What examples are we showing? The law needs to take its course. We need to be up and doing”.

“There are abundant laws. I have told you. The man is on bail and the court has given conditions. By his actions and inactions, have those conditions been breached? If it has been breached, I don’t need to suggest anything the government should do. The law needs to take its course,” he said.