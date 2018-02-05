The Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji Arakeji, Osun State, said it has offered partial scholarships to all students of the institution.

According to the institution, the scholarship is in form of reduction in tuition, while those in religious studies are the most favoured by the scheme.

The vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Sola Fajana, disclosed this while speaking with journalists on the campus of the institution.

According to him, the university came up with the scholarship policy in order to make studying in the institution attractive and to also encourage the students of religious studies.

Explaining the new policy further, the VC said all students of the institution would be given 10 percent reduction in their school fees.

Fajana said, “There will be 15 percent school reduction for parents who have two students in our school, 20 percent reduction for students who are members of the Christ Apostolic Church, while members of staff of the institution who are students will have their school fees reduced by 15 percent.

“There will be 40 percent discount for non-CAC students studying religious studies, while pastors or wives of pastors studying religious studies will enjoy 60 percent discount in their school fees.

“C.A.C students studying religious studies will have 50 percent discount in their fees. ”

He said the management of the university was committed to making studying in the university conducive for all students.

“We have resolved to make living on our campus more conducive and comfortable for our students, and we want to be known as the go-to place for our immediate and remote communities to have their problems solved,” Fajana stated.