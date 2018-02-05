The Delta State Government on Monday said that it would continue to support the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in its activities in the state.

The state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, said this during the closing ceremony of the 2017 Batch ‘B’ stream 11 orientation course.

Mr. Okowa represented by Jude Sinebe, state Commissioner for Higher Education, said his administration looked forward to supporting corps members in every way possible.

He said that he would provide enabling environments to as many corps members who might decide to settle down and establish their businesses in the state after their service year.

“We will continue to reward excellent service among corps members and encourage any action or service capable of improving the lot of our people, ’’ he said.

He encouraged corps members to make good use of the skills’ acquisition training that they were exposed to during the orientation.

According to Mr. Okowa, acquisition skills are one of the key components of the SMART AGENDA of his administration.

Earlier, the state coordinator of NYSC, Benjamin Omotade, said that in line with the extant policy of the NYSC, the corps members had been posted to four critical areas.

Mr. Omotade listed the areas as Education, Health, Agriculture and Infrastructure.

He said that the analysis of the posting by sectors was: Education has 83.01 per cent, Agriculture has 2.30 per cent, Health has 4.65 per cent and Infrastructural development 10.04 per cent respectively.

He said that the NYSC board ensured that the posting was painstakingly done without fear or favour to meet the critical needs of the government and citizens of the state.