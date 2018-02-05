Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Monday enjoined National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) members to pursue nation’s unity with maximum physical and intellectual developments

Tambuwal made the call at the passing out parade and closing of 2017 batch B stream 2, joint orientation exercise at Wamakko NYSC Orientation camp in Sokoto State.

The Governor represented by state’s Head of Service, Dr Buhari Bello, said the scheme played vital role on ensuring national integration, social, cultural and physical development for years and urged corps members to strive in actualizing norms enshrined in the scheme.

He advised the corps members to promote discipline; tolerance and understanding among all Nigerians as well as become change agents on solving problems and challenges facing the nation.

He counselled corps members to continue with good moral gained during training exercise, interact freely and undertake a viable community projects that improve people living in their respective places of primary assignments.

“The nation is faced with enormous challenges of development and meeting them needs collective efforts,’’ Tambuwal said.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman NYSC governing board in Sokoto state, Alhaji Abubakar Ladan, said corps members have demonstrated exemplary conducts during the orientation exercise and expressed hope that it would extended in their lives.

Ladan called on corps members to complement government affords on the struggle against corruption, drug abuse and other forms of vices in the country.

He said distinguished corps member would received awards from state government and Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, stressing that sanction is awaiting any person found wanting during the service year.

Alhaji Musa Abubakar, the Sokoto State Coordinator, said 2,500 corps members posted to Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara for a joint camp exercise.

Abubakar said that Sokoto had 1,300 while Kebbi and Zamfara had 600 Corps members each.

He commended Sokoto Government for providing 2000 mattresses and 1000 beds to the orientation camp and other physical rehabilitations that made the state suitable to conduct join orientation exercise among 11 states selected in the country.

He explained that the joint camp was introduced as strategy to complement government’s efforts of prudent management of resources.

The coordinator said that routine physical, moral and educative activities were lined up for the prospective corps members as usual.

Abubakar said that the exercise would prepare them for future challenges in accordance with government’s intention to inculcate moral discipline and foster unity along ethnic and religious lines.

He enjoined government and other organizations accepting corps members for their primary assignments to improve on their accommodations and reception of the corps members.

According to him, 90 percent of corps members were posted to schools aimed at supporting the state of emergency declaration on education by Sokoto state government.

He added that the corps members would be in the states to understand cultural values, have knowledge of environment different from theirs, so as to inculcate in them sense of patriotism toward national development.

The event was attended by Commissioners, NYSC Coordinators of Zamfara and Kebbi states, head of government law enforcement agencies, states commissioners, captains of industries, traditional rulers and the general public.