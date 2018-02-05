Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has thanked the Federal Government for the befitting burial accorded Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme.

Obi, who accompanied Ekwueme’s mortal remains from London last week and participated in the funeral programmes that culminated in Ekwueme’s burial last Friday, said he was satisfied that the elder statesman’s sacrifices for Nigeria and his exemplary services to the nation were rewarded by the naming of a Federal University after his name.

He also thanked the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, other Governors of the South East and everybody that contributed towards according Ekwueme a deserved burial.

Obi encouraged other arms of Government to equally honour Ekwueme, saying: “No honour is too much for a life well-spent.”

The former governor, however, said “beyond giving Ekwueme a befitting burial, what should occupy the attention of Nigerians is how to imbibe those virtues he lived and died for, namely, incorruptibility, truthfulness, sincerity, hard work and diligence”.