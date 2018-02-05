Students of Moddibo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, deserted the institution after a riot erupted over an alleged blasphemous comment about Prophet Muhammad.

The contentious comment was reportedly posted by a student on the engineering students’ WhatsApp group, NAN reports.

The post was said to have caused the Muslims students to stage a protest that turned violent.

Following a recent students’ union election that polarised the students along religious lines, there has been tension in the institution.

Speaking on the development, Halima Bala, public relations officer of the institution, said she has no details of the destruction in the school.

Bala confirmed that the students have been packing out of the school, adding that security has been beefed up.

She said the first semester examination scheduled to commence on February 5 has been suspended.

“As I talk to you now the university management meeting is ongoing. After the management meeting, there will be Senate meeting for the next line of action to be taken by the university,” Bala said