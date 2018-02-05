Edo State Task Force Chairman on Anti Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration, Prof Yinka Omoregbe, has disclosed that plans are underway to established a world class facilities for returnees in the state.

The chairperson who also Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state stated this shortly after receiving the 141, 4th batch of Libyan returnees from Porthacourt.

Libyan returnees are currently temporarily sheltered at a private hotel in Benin on arrival where they are profiled and given necessary medical attention on arrival before they are allowed to reunite with their families.

She explained: “Even when we get a permanent site for them we are not going to house them forever, they will be there for a little longer. For example, these ones now will stay for a couple of days. Like I keep on stressing to people we have their numbers and we call them whenever they are things and when it is time for their stipends and training as well.

“We have counselling for them on a regular basis. Yes, we are looking at a place that will meet the need of everybody. Yes, the vulnerable ones will be with us for a long time and take care of them.

While commending Governor Godwin Obaseki for his total support for the welfare of returnees also expressed optimism of support from outside bodies noting that the challenges of catering for returnees goes beyond Edo State but an Internal problem that require international assistance.

“Our support so far is 100 percent from Edo State, and I commend Governor Godwin Obaseki, we have not received any assistance, but I believe that we will get assistance because what we are doing is not just something for Edo state or Nigeria but actually an international problem that we are actually helping to solved.

It would be recalled that last week over 500 returnees were trained in various vocational skills in collaboration with Edo State government and the wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo.