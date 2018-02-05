The Senate of Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, has ordered an indefinite closure of the school following students unrest on Thursday.
A source said that the unrest led to the burning of places of worship including mosques and a chapel.
The decision to close the school is the outcome of an emergency meeting of the Senate which held on Monday.
