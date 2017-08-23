Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, has declared September 1 as Eid-el-Kabir day, followed the sighting of the new moon on Tuesday.

This is contained in a statement signed by Sambo Junaidu, chairman, advisory committee on religious affairs to the Sokoto sultanate council.

“The advisory committee in conjunction with the national committee on moon Sighting received various reports on moon sighting across the country confirming the sighting of new moon of Zulhijja on Tuesday August 22, 2017,’’ the statement read.

The statement said that following the development, Muslims in Nigeria would observe Sallah on the said day.

It added that the sultan felicitates with all Muslims and wished them Allah’s guidance, blessings, and protection.

The statement also quoted Abubakar as urging Muslims to continue to live in peace and engage in continuous prayers for the development and progress of the country and the world at large.