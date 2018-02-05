A total of 35 inmates of the Ikoyi Prison School, Lagos, is participating in the ongoing January/February West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

The Controller of Prisons, Lagos State Command, Mr Tunde Ladipo disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

The examination is newly-introduced by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The ongoing examination is the first in the series.

It is taking place only in major cities and towns.

The examination brings to three, the number of the council’s examinations.

The January/February examination and the August/September diet popularly referred to as November/December diet are for private candidates, while the May/June diet is for candidates in schools.

According to the controller, the authorities of the prison are working hard to ensure that inmates are given education opportunities.

“I am pleased to inform you that the welfare of these inmates are of top priority to us.

“We are not leaving any stone unturned as we are deploying every resources available to us in ensuring that these inmates are empowered,” the controller told NAN.

He said that the prison authorities had been giving the inmates the necessary support to enable them to excel.

“I am sure that, with all the efforts of the government, NGOs and others in an attempt to help them to excel, they will post very impressive performances in this examination.

“We hope they come out in flying colours so we can get them enrolled into the National Open University of Nigeria where they will be further educated and empowered.

“With that, we have created an opportunity for them to contribute their quotas to nation-building whenever they regain freedom,” Ladipo said.

The Principal of the school, ASP Idris Ibikunle, also hopes that the inmates would excel in the examination.

“I am indeed happy with the way the examination is going. I must say it has been good so far.

“We recently took delivery of a huge volume of books, which cut across all the subjects, from the Federal Government.

“Right now, the prison has entered into a partnership with the Prisoners Rights Advocacy Initiative, an NGO in the area of volunteer teachers.

“Plans are also under way to give the school a deserved upgrade that will ensure a more conducive environment for teaching, learning and conduct of Computer-Based Test (CBT) by JAMB.

“With all these in place, I expect better and brightr days for the education of our inmates,”