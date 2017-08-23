Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar of Zamfara State has expressed dismay over recent activities of bandits responsible for pockets of attack in some parts of the state, promising to clamp down on them.

Governor Yari described the pockets of attack as ‘dastardly and inhuman’, saying his administration would not condone the breach of the peace in the state through unwarranted attacks on its innocent citizens.

Speaking at the end of the emergency security meeting, the governor, represented by deputy governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad, said the state security council also condemned the attacks and had resolved to take proactive security measures to deal with the situation.

The governor added that the council agreed to deal ruthlessly, with any warring faction that refuses to accept the peace dialogue and the implementation of the agreements reached during the peace talks.

“The security council resolved to continue with the peace dialogue embarked upon by the state last year, which led to the restoration of law and order in the state and also the council resolved to employ the services of more security Agents such as police, Army and other security operatives to deal with the recent situation,” he said.

Before the recent reports of attacks in some communities in Anka, Bakura and Maradun local government areas in the last few weeks, Zamfara state have being enjoying relative peace as a result of the peace deal brokered between the bandits and the local vigilantes in December 2016 by the state government under the leadership of the deputy governor.