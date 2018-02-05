The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, weekend called on entrepreneurs in the country to imbibe consistency and discipline in their business ethics, without which businesses cannot survive.

Ambode gave the charge at the end of the two-week vocational training, sponsored by the management of Ikeja Electric at the Community Vocational Centre in Oshodi, Lagos.

Represented by the Special Adviser on Social Development, Mrs. Joyce Onafowonkan, the governor explained that knowledge was power, and should be channeled for the right purpose.

According to him: “It is my hope that this knowledge acquired turns into power. If you do nothing with this new information, you will remain economically powerless.”

The governor challenged Nigerian youths to turn knowledge acquired into power for the benefit of Nigerian economy.

He urged the youths who benefited from the programme to become productive citizens of the state and set up businesses to pay their taxes.