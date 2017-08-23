A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to take more time and attend to his health if he still feels unwell to govern the country.

Adebutu, who equally urged the president not to allow any cabal within the presidency to over stretched him, however, declared he would have resigned if he were the president, as a result of ill health.

The lawmaker, representing Remo Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber, gave this position on Wednesday, when fielding questions from journalists at the sideline during the defection of over 1,000 women from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Adebutu said though he wished the president good health and speedy recovery, he pointed out his long absence from the country slowed down business of governance.

He further argued Nigeria required 100% attention of its leader adding the country can not afford to run the state without all the engine working.

“If Buhari is not to well, for the sake of Nigerians, he should allow those who have the physical strength to go ahead and do it. It should not be about cabal or collection of interest to the detriment of Nigerians.

“If I were unwell I would resign. He has the traits of an adult and as a man if integrity as we are told, it is not only about power, everything comes from God”, he stated.

On the defection of the women to PDP in Ogun State, Adebutu said the party, since the Supreme Court judgement, members of the party have been closing ranks to provide better alternative in 2019.

“As you probably understand the campaign season is not hear yet, but everyday we are inundated with calls of people desirous of joining the PDP and it is always a pleasure to promote this because of the record at hand.

“PDP has the history of being the only successful party in forming government that is conducive to human existence because we know and understand the hardship we are going through in the nation today because of non-governance and failure of government.

“PDP is a robust party and that is why when we held government, we were able to manage different contending forces. We did not here about secession or hate speeches because PDP is a solid platform for all inclusive patriotism. It is not all organisation that is gifted with the ability to be all inclusive. If a party is unable to mange it’s family, how much more Nigeria. The solution is PDP and we are getting is right, we are getting it back and we welcome you”. The lawmaker submitted.