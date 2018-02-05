The Enugu State Rural Electrification Board recently saddled with the responsibility of managing street lights in the state has attributed the malfunctioning of the facilities in some locations in Enugu metropolis and Nsukka to vandalism by hoodlums and assured speedy repair of the lights.

A statement by the company’s General Manager, Engr. Simon Atigwe, said: “The board has since swung into action and is currently working round the clock to repair and rectify the anomalies to ensure effective operation of the street lights in a few days time to serve the people better.”

The board appealed to the public to exercise patience and assist the government in protecting the facilities in their various areas by being vigilant and reporting any suspicious movement around the equipment’s vicinity to the security agencies for necessary action.

Engr. Atigwe disclosed that the new management team had recorded significant progress in restoring the affected facilities and reiterated the commitment of the state government to effective functioning of street lights in the state for the benefit of the people.