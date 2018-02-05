The Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has charged Nigerians abroad to be supportive to the government at home to enhance rapid development in the country.

Oba Ewuare II made the call at the weekend when he received in audience members of the Edos in Diaspora Organization Worldwide, at his palace in Benin City.

The Benin royal father, who commended members of the group for the visit, urged them to always be good ambassadors of the country in their respective host countries and that they should never forget their places of origin.

Oba Ewuare II, who was full of praises for the members of Edos in Diaspora Organization Worldwide for embarking on a number of projects particularly the Diaspora Smart City which when completed, would give jobs to about 20,000 Nigerians.

According to the Oba, the government, particularly the Edo State government needs helping hands in providing for the needs of her citizens, including jobs for army of unemployed youths and the Libyan returnees.

Speaking earlier, chairman of the Edos in Diaspora Organization Worldwide, Efosa Ogieriakhi, informed the monarch and chiefs at the Oba palace that members of the group were on a visit to pay homage and intimate them of what the group was doing for the benefit of Nigerians, especially Edo people.

Ogieriakhi, a Berlin-based Nigerian legal practitioner and one time interim chairman and legal adviser of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organization in Europe, disclosed that the Edos in Diaspora Organization Worldwide was duly registered and certificated in Europe.