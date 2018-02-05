Residents of Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, have praised the efforts of Governor Udom Emmanuel in undertaking to build new roads within the metropolis to address flooding and ease the movement of people and goods.

The people expressed their appreciation shortly after the commissioner for works in the state, Mr Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, led his team of engineers and journalists to inspect ongoing road projects financed by the state government in Uyo and Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Areas on Saturday.

Linus Udoh, a resident along Afaha Ikot Obio Nkang road said the area had been neglected for over three decades and had since lost hope of getting attention despite its closeness to the city centre.

Mercy Udosen, a civil servant, said that the road project will ease her movement through Udo Udoma Avenue to the state secretariat.

The team inspected Akpa Ube Crescent, off IBB Way, Aka Community School road with spur to Aka road, Atlantic FM Road, Ediye Street, Stallion Hotel Road, Udotung Ubo lane, Ntiedo Udosen Street, Youth Avenue, All Grace School Road, Prof Offiong Street in Shelter Afrique Estate, 5.1km internal roads with Ewet Housing Extension and several others.

The Akwa Ibom works commissioner assured that the over 45 roads completed and under construction in Uyo will be commissioned by the governor May this year to mark the governor’s third year anniversary.

“His Excellency, the governor is very passionate about opening up the state capital, tackling the challenges of flooding and providing alternative routes for the people. These new road projects are in addition to the old roads we had done in Uyo like the Information drive and the Nsikak Eduok–Ibesikpo drainage project. In May, the governor shall inaugurate these road projects and continue to change the lives of Akwa Ibom people positively”, the commissioner added.