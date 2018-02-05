The Federal Government says it is fully committed to creating new jobs in all sectors of the economy.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance in Port Harcourt at the sixth graduation ceremony of 100 male and female entrepreneurs trained by the Empowerment Support Initiative (ESI) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Mr. Lai Mohammed also said the Nigerian Government has created millions of jobs through its various programmes cutting across many sectors.

”In Agriculture, for example, this Administration has created over 7 million jobs. When the Administration assumed office in May 2015, about 5 million farmers were engaged in rice production. Thanks to the Administration’s Anchor Borrowers Programme, the number of farmers engaged in rice production today stands at 12.2 million. These are verifiable facts, not fiction,’‘ he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said 69,736 jobs have been created in the Power, Works and Housing Sector, while the Administration’s National Social Investment Programmes have created at least 200,000 jobs, in addition to empowering 500,000 others under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

”The Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing has created 69,736 jobs (direct and indirect) across the country. The Power Sector projects created 1,740 jobs, the Works Sector created 38,391 jobs while the Housing Sector created 29,605 jobs,” he said.