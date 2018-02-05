Rabi Abu-Yasir, wife of Boko Haram’s chief physician on Saturday surrendered to the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, in the ongoing clearance operation to root out remnants of the insurgents.

Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, made the disclosure while handing over 82 women and children rescued from the insurgents’ captivity, to the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), in Maiduguri.

Recounting her ordeal, Rabi said that unlike her peers, she enjoyed preferential treatment and privileges in view of her position as a wife to the physician.

“My husband, Abu-Yasir, is Shekau’s physician, he also treat patients and conduct surgical operation.

“My type of food and other consumables are better from what they gave out to other women and children in the camps.

“We suffered in their hands and they warned us that Nigerian troops will kill anybody who surrenders to them.

“They always told us to stay with them and encouraged us not to submit to the troops.

“The military are taking care of us, as against the wrong notion the insurgents made us to believe,” she said.