The spokesperson to former president Ibrahim Babangida (IBB), Kassim Afegbua, speaking on a Channels television programme on Sunday evening said that the statement accrued to the septuagenarian is not personalised to the incumbent president Muhammadu Buhari.

“I have since spoken with him (IBB) and he has said that the statement stands and that the kernel of that statement should be what informs public discourse and not people personalising it as if it were to be against the sitting president.”

“So, for him, he is not personalising his statement to the incumbent president but he is saying that as a country and as a stakeholder and a concerned Nigerian, the preponderance of opinions on the political landscape is such that people want younger generation of leaders and the older ones can offer advice to guide them,” Afegbua said.

He also disclaimed the statement released which asserted that the released statement by him (Afegbua) is not authorised by the former president.

“I don’t have an idea of who wrote the other statement but once I saw the description of IBB as GCON, I knew that couldn’t have emanated from him because IBB is GCFR.” He observed.

“The statement stands and I have so communicated to all media houses that they should respect that statement as coming from IBB. Those are his thoughts, it didn’t emanate from my head. We sat down, articulated them, we put them in perspective so that Nigeria can begin to interrogate the issues he raised in that statement,” Afegbua said.