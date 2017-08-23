Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has urged teachers in the country to always take the future of their students with utmost seriousness it deserves, by ensuring that they remain focused on their studies.

Governor Bagudu gave the urge, on Wednesday, while hosting National Executive of NUT led by its National President, Comrade Mike Alogba Olukoya, at the Government House in Birnin-Kebbi.

The Governor, who recalled his growing up as a student, noted that as the son of a Primary school teacher, he was disciplined and trained to be focused on the future.

“Whenever I hosted NUT, it makes me remember my past as a student. A good teacher would always devote himself and commit his student to do what is right.

“God entrusted them to us to support them and play our positive roles in their lives.”

- Advertisement -

He added that the power of the Union was supposed to be beacons of light to the students saying, “I hope that in your deliberations, you will not limit your advocacy to teaching alone but to the whole society.”

Earlier, Olukoya, in his remarks, informed the governor that the NUT wanted to discuss agriculture with his government so that they could be on the same page.

Olukoya, who sought inclusion of full agriculture into school curriculum, noted that with total introduction of farming in academic system, Nigerians youth would be self employed.

His words, “As teachers,we want to emulate leadership example by Lagos and Kebbi states demonstrated on LAKE Rice in order to provide employment opportunities for our youths.

“The Niger-Delta is producing crude oil, very soon oil market will not flourish as before. Therefore, if enough investment is made on agriculture instead of relying on crude oil,Nigeria economy would be better off”.