Germany has commended the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for its fight against human trafficking.

The German Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Beinhard Schlagheack, stated this on Sunday during the official presentation of working tools to NAPTIP in Abuja.

Mr Josiah Emerole, head of NAPTIP Press and Public Relations, who disclosed this in a statement, said that Schlagheack also commended the agency on its fight against irregular migration in the country.

Emerole said the Ambassador lauded NAPTIP for implementing the content of the bilateral agreement with his country that bothers on countering human trafficking and irregular migration.

Newsmen recall that the German government had trained Officers of NAPTIP and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) between Oct. 23 and 27, 2018 on “Combating Trafficking in Human Beings”.

He said the envoy commended the evacuation of stranded Nigerians from Libya and the roles of NAPTIP in rehabilitating the victims.

Emerole said that the Ambassador assured NAPTIP of the continued support of Germany in the fight against human trafficking.

In her response, Director General of NAPTIP, Ms Julie Okah-Donli, thanked the Government of Germany for the donation, saying that the equipment would go a long way to boost the operations of the agency.

She disclosed that already NAPTIP has secured the conviction of three human traffickers in January, adding that hard times await traffickers in Nigeria.

She solicited for more supports in the areas of capacity building for operatives of the agency, rehabilitation of victims of human trafficking and awareness creation among others.

The items donated included six Amcrest IP Cameras, 24 Digital Voice Recorders, five HP all-in-one Desktop, five Asus Laptops and four Epson Projectors.

Other items are two Creative Suite Software, three HP Desktop Colour Printer Copier, Scanner and four Sony HDR Video recording Camcorders.