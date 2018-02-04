A World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported that that Nigeria ranks highest on the list of nations with unvaccinated children, despite the fact that vaccination greatly reduces disease, disability, mortality and inequity worldwide.

No wonder the FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat in collaboration with WHO and UNICEF is set to begin the 2018 Measles follow up campaign, targeted at vaccinating 620,000 children in the territory.

The exercise would take place between February 8 and 20 at designated locations across the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory.

Dr. Mathew Ashikeni, the Acting Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Health Care Development Board, the targets are children between the age of nine months and five years.

He further stated that, World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF have released funds to support the exercise.

“UNICEF will also support the Area Council with logistics, mobilisation and sensitisation of citizens,’’ Ashikeni said.

He however appealed to all parents and guardians in the Federal Capital Territory to ensure their children and wards were immunised to prevent outbreak of measles in the territory.