Ten Libyan returnees of Akwa Ibom origin have been released by the state government to reunite with their relations at the community level.

The state government advised them that they should quickly settle into meaningful living, integrate themselves into the society and also find ways of making meaningful contributions to the state.

Sending off the 10 indigenes of the state who were among the Nigerian citizens brought back from Libya by the federal government last month, the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Moses F. Ekpo, told them that there are opportunities everywhere in the state.

He noted that today’s Akwa Ibom held more job prospects and business opportunities to people who are willing to use their creative talents positively, adding that it was morally depressing for young people to embark on a misadventure to foreign lands whose economic fortunes were worse than our nation.

Ekpo further used the occasion to call on public-spirited individuals to assist them to settle down by offering them some economic empowerment facilities.