The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has commenced free medical outreach to 50,000 people in Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Speaking during the commencement of the outreach, the agency’s newly introduced “Community Outreach Programme for Medical Mission” weekend, the Executive Director of the agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib, explained that the gesture was in appreciation of the outstanding performance of a director of the agency, Hajiya Aisha Lami Abubakar, who is an indigene of the local government.

The medical outreach was part of activities to honour of Hajiya Abubakar, Director of Administration and Human Resources of NHPCDA, for her outstanding performance as best Directorate Staff-2017.

The executive director said that aside from the free medical outreach in her local government of origin, the agency had also awarded her the best director of the year 2017.

Shu’aib said that the reward system was introduced in order to motivate the staff of the agency to put in their best, adding that the agency decided to conduct the medical outreach in the community so that it could benefit from the hard work, honesty and dedication to work shown by their daughter.