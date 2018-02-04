Delta State Council of National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW), has described the stoppage of the collection of haulage fees in Delta State as a great development towards a peaceful state.

The State Government had in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Festus Ovie Agas, called on Ministries, Departments, and Agencies concerned with the collection of the haulage fees to comply with the stoppage directive.

Chairman of NURTW, Delta State, Chief Ifeanyi Obi, in a statement on Sunday lamented the series of complaints against the collection of haulage fees in the state

He said the withdrawal of revenue consultants, agents, and personnel that had been deployed to enforce the collections from all roads and motor-parks shows that Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is a proactive Governor who deserves the support of all to achieve a peaceful and progressive state.

According to him, just few days after NURTW complained about the harassment of members of national union and members of the public by those collecting haulage fees, he has ordered that such should be stopped.

Obi said the development shows that Governor Okowa is a listening Governor who feels the pulse of the people and works for a peaceful state.

“We commend him, with peace, more development activities will take place, our people will work happily and everybody will join hand in developing the state,” Obi said.

“As members of NURTW, we are aware of the importance of our work to the growth of the state, so, we are cautious of so many things, today, our union is very peaceful and we will continue to support our Governor.”

He continued, “We have a history of supporting the government of the day, we did it for Chief James Ibori, we supported Dr Uduaghan for eight years and we will support Dr Okowa for eight years.

“We know ourselves and we are happy that he is working, so, everybody should support him in whatever way to enable him succeed because, if he succeeds, all of us will have the benefit of a successful government.”

Chief Obi used the occasion to also, thank the Governor for his prompt intervention in the issues that led to the suspension of NURTW activities in Oshimili North local government area stating, “obviously, democracy is working in Delta State, nobody is above the law and those who are in authority are aware that they are holding such in trust for the people, the electorates.”

“Oshimili North is part of the capital territory and with peace in the area, investors will be happy, with investors, there will be increase in revenue generation and more money will mean more development and happier people in the state; we are happy that Chairmen of our two branches in the area Comrade Friday Kpokonor (branch A) and Comrade Ifeanyi Mayoko (branch B) are working peacefully with the cooperation of our members in the area and we thank our Governor that everyone is working peacefully in the area,” Obi asserted.