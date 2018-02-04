The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions over the central States of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 40 and 15 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience cloudy to partly cloudy weather over the inland cities with day and night temperatures in the range of 36 to 39 and 20 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted that the coastal cities would experience early morning misty/foggy conditions with prospect of localised thundery showers.

The agency said this would occur over places like Lagos, Yenegoa, Port-Harcourt and environs during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures in the range of 37 to 40 and 14 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Sunny and haze conditions are expected over the Northern to Central states.

“Cloudy to partly cloudy conditions are anticipated over the inland cities with prospect of localized thundery showers over the coastal regions within the next 24 hours.”