Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has urged professionals of Esan extraction in the state to create solutions and avenues to drive sustainable development in their towns in partnership with government.

Obaseki made the call at the weekend when he met with the executive members of the Association of Esan Professionals (AEP) led by their President, Barr. Mathew Egbadon, at the Government House, Benin City.

Obaseki spoke on issues affecting development in Esan nation, notably, agriculture, healthcare and education, assuring the professionals of his support to drive sustainable development in Esan land.

According to him, “I thank members of the association for finding time to visit me. The association has stood out over the years in providing leadership and direction in Esanland. I recall vividly several years ago, your initiatives in education and other sectors and how you promoted the interest of Esan people through my predecessor, Comrades Adams Oshiomhole. The former governor was then impressed with your commitment to serving the interest of your people.”

Noting that he appreciates the group’s support for the policies of his administration, he said, “I have come to know what the group stands for and the works you have undertaken in the past in the service of the people of Esan origin. I appreciate your support during the election. I believe you supported me because you identified the need for continuity in ensuring sustainable development, with the reform agenda which was started by my predecessor in office.

“We have seen how Lagos state for example has continued to record milestone achievements because of continuity in government policies and programmes for over 16 years.”

“In Edo State, we want to redefine the essence of state and governance. Governance is collective and not a private concern. It is about providing for the general good, caring for everyone and not just for one person or a group of people,” he added.