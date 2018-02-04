The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said a total of 102 suspected cases of Lassa have been reported in 8 local government areas of the state.

Akeredolu said ,out of the figure, 36 of the 79 cases with laboratory results have been confirmed including 9 deaths.

The governor disclosed this during a state broadcast on lassa fever outbreak in the state at the weekend.

Akeredolu said at present 127 Hospital Contacts and 308 Community Contacts were line-listed in all the affected Local Government Areas while thirty have completed their follow-up.

According to him, patients are being managed at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, while confirmatory tests are done at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Irrua, Edo State.

While speaking on the effort of his administration to contain the spread of the disease, Akeredolu said an Emergency Preparedness and Response Team has been reactivated at both the State and Local Government levels in addition to Active Surveillance and contact tracing in the affected Local Government Areas.

He added that sensitization and community mobilization are going on in all Local Government Areas for traditional rulers, religious leaders, political leaders, market women and other stakeholders.

“Publicity is also ongoing through radio jingles, radio and television discussions in our media houses. Information, Education and Communication materials such as handbills, flyers and posters have been produced and these are being distributed.

“Vehicles have been dedicated for transportation of samples and referred patients to Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospitals, Irrua, Edo State just as the Infectious Disease Isolation Unit at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo has been expanded.

“Some Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, Drugs, and hospital beds were donated to FMC, Owo to support the management of the patients. Some Nursing Staff were also released to the Treatment Centre to support the management of the patients.”