The National Association of Nigerian Students (NAN) has commended the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, over the massive infrastructural development going on at the university.

NANS National Public Relations Officer, Mr Odebunmi Idowu, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said that no nation could develop without paying adequate attention to its education sector.

Idowu said that Soremekun had credibly acquitted himself in running the affairs of the institution as NANS observed during an assessment tour of the institution.

“We need to put efforts together to move the nation’s education sector forward.

“As custodians of Nigerian students, NANS wishes to use this medium to sound a warning to some bad eggs trying to sabotage the vice-chancellor’s effort in making the university great.

“We took this position after an on-the-spot campus assessment tour to FUOYE.

“NANS commends Soremekun for the rapid pace of evident development to meet the felt needs of the university and Ekiti community and Nigeria by extension through the training of well-rounded graduates to innovatively meet specific industry/market place needs,’’ he said.

Idowu called on other administrators of academic institutions in the country to emulate the disciplined, dedicated and transparent manner which Soremekun administered the affairs of FUOYE.